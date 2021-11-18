Former Gov. Cuomo's lawyer calls on AG James to recuse herself from investigation

Lawyers for Governor Andrew Cuomo are demanding that Attorney General Letitia James recuse herself from the investigation into claims of sexual harassment against the former government.

Cuomo's lawyer, Rita Glavin, said that James has to recuse her office from the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo, due in part to the fact that she has announced that she is running for Governor of New York.

"The Governor did not want the Attorney General or her office to be involved in the investigation of him because she knew he was running for governor and she refused to disavow that she would run for Governor," Glavin said. "Her judgment, in those months, was absolutely compromised by her own political motivations and what we are seeing right now in the last several months proves the fact that the attorney general and her office is being compromised in her decision-making by her campaign for Governor."

According to Glavin, the Attorney General's report on the sexual harassment claims was "was materially misleading and flawed because of material omissions and errors about the facts, the evidence, applicable law, and the manner in which the investigation was created."

Cuomo's lawyer also alleged that the AG's office has ignored and dismissed legitimate concerns about the evidence against Governor Cuomo, along with selectively and slowly releasing some transcripts that Glavin claimed created further prejudice against the former Governor.

Glavin also said that the Attorney General ignored a request for an investigation into the unlawful disclosure of grand jury information to the New York Post, and claims that there is strong evidence that Albany County Sherriff Apple made those disclosures.

The Albany County sheriff's office filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo over a groping allegation made against Cuomo late last month.

Meanwhile, members of the New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee have begun reading copies of the report that delves into the allegations against Cuomo.

The report is expected to lay out the committee’s findings into allegations the Democrat sexually harassed aides, understated the toll of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, unethically used state resources for a book deal and prioritized virus testing for members of his inner circle.

Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine said members will be reviewing the report Thursday and Friday.

Lavine again promised that the report would be released "soon," although it's unclear when, or whether the Judiciary Committee will hold a meeting first.

Glavin argued the committee shouldn’t release its findings before sharing all the underlying evidence with Cuomo, however Lavine told reporters Thursday the ex-governor's team isn't entitled to see what's in the report first, WNYT-TV reported.

With the Associated Press.