Former FOX 5 NY reporter Katherine Creag dies

New York City-based reporter Katherine Creag, who used to work at WNYW/FOX 5 NY, died suddenly Wednesday evening, according to WNBC News 4, her employer.

Kat, as she was affectionately called, was 47.

She was known for her infectious smile, positive attitude, and relentless work ethic.

"[E]ven on the toughest days she was a bright light, quick with a kind word and a smile," WNBC vice president of news Amy Morris wrote in an email to staff, according to NBC New York.

Creag's death was unexpected; she wasn't ill and had worked that same morning, according to WNBC.

The 1996 NYU graduate, worked at FOX 5 NY for several years before joining News 4 in 2011. Her work earned her a number of broadcast awards.

Creag is survived by her husband, Bill Gafner, and three children.

Her many colleagues and friends at several newsrooms remembered her with vivid and emotional tributes on social media: