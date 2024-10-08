Former fire chief pleads guilty to bribery in FDNY corruption investigation

Amid an escalating corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams and a wave of resignations, a former FDNY chief has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for prioritizing inspections.

Brian Cordasco, former Chief of the FDNY's Bureau of Fire Prevention, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to solicit and receive bribes, admitting to accepting $57,000 in exchange for expedited fire plan reviews and inspections.

The criminal case includes his co-defendant, Anthony Saccavino, a former FDNY chief who was also accused of bribery.

As chiefs of the city's Fire Department's Bureau of Fire Prevention, they were responsible for regulating the installation of fire safety and suppression systems across New York City and ensuring compliance with fire safety regulations.

The two former chiefs were arrested on bribery, corruption and false statements charges in early Sept.

Officials allege that Cordasco and Saccavino solicited and accepted the bribe payments from at least 2021 through 2023.

Even as Cordasco allegedly participated in a bribery scheme, he was raising concern internally about the ethics of granting priority to other projects, according to emails obtained last year by The Associated Press.

The indictment states that the former fire chiefs were charged with several offenses, including conspiracy to solicit a bribe, soliciting and receiving a bribe, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, and making false statements.

These charges relate to a scheme where they allegedly accepted tens of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for giving special treatment to certain individuals and companies.

Cordasco's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 19, 2025.

Saccavino's case is expected back in court in Dec.

Prosecutors allege that the $300M building was rushed into opening without proper safety precautions.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office claims that top FDNY officials were pressured by Adams to expedite the process, allowing the consulate to open on time, even though, as the indictment states, "the building is not safe to occupy."

The Bureau of Fire Prevention, notorious for delays in inspections, was allegedly bypassed during the process. However, the FDNY maintains that the Turkish Consulate building is currently up to code, and routine inspections have been conducted.

The building holds a temporary certificate of occupancy, requiring re-inspections every 90 days. The current certificate is set to expire next month.