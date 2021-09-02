Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:40 AM EDT, Fairfield County
20
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:49 PM EDT, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:46 AM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:30 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Bergen County, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:30 PM EDT, Middlesex County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:36 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:01 AM EDT, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:30 PM EDT, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:24 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until FRI 1:15 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Nassau County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:45 PM EDT, Hunterdon County

Former Buccaneer Keith McCants dead from apparent drug overdose, deputies say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
NFL
FOX 13 News
GettyImages-72456911.jpg article

Keith McCants of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Buccaneers v 49ers game in San Francisco, December 19, 1992. (Otto Greule Jr. photo via Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A former first-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was found dead in his home Thursday morning. 

Pinellas County deputies say they responded to Keith McCants’ St. Petersburg home around 5 a.m. and found the 53-year-old dead from an apparent drug overdose.

McCants was drafted by the Buccaneers as the fourth overall pick of the 1990 NFL Draft after a standout career as a linebacker at Alabama. He stayed with the Bucs for three seasons and later played for the Oilers and Cardinals before retiring from the NFL following the 1995 season.

Pinellas County records show he had been arrested on various drug charges several times since then. Deputies believe he overdosed Thursday, but the investigation continues.