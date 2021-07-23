Forest Hills Stadium hosting first concert since beginning of pandemic

After being shut for more than a year due to the pandemic, Forest Hills Stadium in Queens is reopening with a kick-off concert Friday evening by singer Brandi Carlile.

With summer now officially in swing in the city, entertainment and sports venues are beginning to reopen at increased and full capacities. The stadium will also host a free concert August 20th, as part of the city's NYC Homecoming Week celebrations.

Built in 1923, Forest Hills Stadium is where tennis grew up in America. The iconic venue was the original home of the U.S. Open. and is where Althea Gibson broke the color barrier in 1950, where Billie Jean King demanded pay equality and got it. It’s also where the legendary Arthur Ashe broke records.

In the 1960s the stadium played host to musical legends like the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and Bob Dylan.

