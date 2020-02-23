Forest Hills residents push back on plan to add bike lane to Queens Boulevard

Queens Boulevard was once called the “Boulevard of Death,” but it may soon be known as the Boulevard of Bikes if a new plan by proposed by the Department of Transportation goes through.

A service road on a 1.2-mile stretch in Forest Hills would be painted green to make room for more bike lanes from Yellowstone Boulevard up to Union Turnpike, but at a recent town hall, residents expressed concerns over more of their parking spots being taken away in the process.

Queens Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz inquired about an alternative plan at the meeting, asking for bike lanes to be added to the middle of Queens Boulevard with protection, rather than on the service road.

At the meeting, Mayor Bill de Blasio walked back his plan for Queens Boulevard, saying he is unsure of what the exact plan would look like and formally asking the DoT to review the alternative.