Ford to pay customers’ car payments

Ford is adapting to the coronavirus pandemic, offering to pay for three months’ worth of customers’ car payments.

The automaker is also touting that dealers can sell vehicles remotely, including pickup and delivery service in some areas.

Customers who buy new 2019 and 2020 model year vehicles will qualify for the “Built to Lend a Hand” program Ford announced Thursday, which means Ford will pay for three months and customers can defer three months of payments.

The program does not include the 2020 F-Series “Super Duty” truck.