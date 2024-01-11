Expand / Collapse search
Food handler at NJ Olive Garden test positive for Hepatitis A: officials

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 3:05PM
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

This photo illustration shows a disposable syringe with hypodermic needle, HEPATITIS A written on a white board behind. (Photo Illustration by Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty Images)

DEPTFORD, N.J. - Health officials in New Jersey say a food handler at a Deptford Olive Garden recently tested positive for Hepatitis A. 

The employee last worked at the Italian food chain on Almonesson Road between Dec. 26 and Dec. 31, health officials said.

Hepatitis A is described as a viral illness that's symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, tiredness, and jaundice.

Health officials say people who previously received the Hepatitis A vaccine are not at risk of becoming violently ill, and unvaccinated people also remain at low risk.

Vaccines have been made available by the health department for unvaccinated Olive Garden employees who may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

Officials said the Olive Garden was given a "Satisfactory" rating during a health inspection last March, and passed a re-inspection on Wednesday.