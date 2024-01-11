Food handler at NJ Olive Garden test positive for Hepatitis A: officials

article

Health officials in New Jersey say a food handler at a Deptford Olive Garden recently tested positive for Hepatitis A.

The employee last worked at the Italian food chain on Almonesson Road between Dec. 26 and Dec. 31, health officials said.

Hepatitis A is described as a viral illness that's symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, tiredness, and jaundice.

Health officials say people who previously received the Hepatitis A vaccine are not at risk of becoming violently ill, and unvaccinated people also remain at low risk.

Vaccines have been made available by the health department for unvaccinated Olive Garden employees who may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

Officials said the Olive Garden was given a "Satisfactory" rating during a health inspection last March, and passed a re-inspection on Wednesday.