Food distribution center opens on Long Island

A temporary emergency food distribution center opened on Glen Cove Wednesday to help meet the growing demand for food assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Glen Cove residents can pick up food boxes and other supplies at 68 School Street in downtown Glen Cove on Wednesdays from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM and Fridays from 3:00 – 7:00 PM.

No appointments are required.

Long Island Cares, a food assistance program, reports an increase in telephone calls, emails and social media messages from Glen Cove residents requesting food.

"We reached out to Assemblyman Lavine’s office to offer our assistance and he was able to identify a local property owner willing to donate the corner storefront location immediately to help the Glen Cove community," said Paule T. Pachter, CEO of Long Island Cares.

Nassau County has 8,544 positive cases and 63 deaths reported.

“This temporary distribution location will remain open until Governor Cuomo announces reductions in physical distancing as a result of flattening the curve of Covid-19 so that residents can receive emergency food in their local community,” said Dr. Jessica Rosati, Chief Program Officer for Long Island Cares, Inc.