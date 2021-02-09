Food delivery worker beaten in Midtown Manhattan for $300 cash

The NYPD wants to find two suspects who beat a food delivery worker in Midtown Manhattan.

The 43-year-old man was making a delivery on Jan. 2 at about 2:45 a.m. when he was approached by the suspects. The man was repeatedly punched and kicked. The suspects then took off with approximately $300 cash from the victim.

He suffered broken ribs.

Anyone with information about the brutal assault is encouraged to contact police at any of the following:

Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.