Foo Fighters to play first concert at Madison Square Garden since pandemic closure

Madison Square Garden is ready to rock ‘n' roll again.

MSG Entertainment announced Tuesday that Foo Fighters will shake the famed arena with a concert on June 20 — the venue's first show in more than 460 days.

MSG says the concert for vaccinated audience members will be its first at 100% capacity since the pandemic. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Concert goers must show proof of full vaccination.

"We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year," Dave Grohl said in a statement. "And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD."

The setlist will include 25 years of songs.

Foo Fighters, who first headlined the Garden in 2008, last played at the venue in 2018.

"When we got the call if we wanted to open up The Garden, that's how you kick it off. That's how you start it. It's going to happen there. It's going to be big. It's going to be a long night," Grohl told shock jock Howard Stern.

