Flying Tesla jump crash caught on video

Police in Los Angles are looking for the driver of a Tesla caught on video performing a dangerous stunt.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the driver of a Tesla speeding through an intersection, flying into the air, and crashing into at least one parked car in Los Angeles.

It happened Saturday night in the 1900 block of Baxter Street, located near the intersection of Alvardo St. around 12:10 a.m.

Several videos posted to YouTube show the black 2018 Tesla S-BLM speeding through a steep residential street, going over the top of a hill and then, flying 50 feet into the air. The Tesla crash landed and smashed into several trashcans and then slammed into a parked Subaru.

The Tesla was completely totaled while the Subaru suffered back-end damage.

The Tesla was abandoned at the scene. According to one witness, the vehicle was rented.

Police say the driver will face hit-and-run charges. A $1,000 reward has been set up for anyone who can help identify the driver.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the owner of the Subaru buy a new car. It had raised more than $4,000 on Monday morning.