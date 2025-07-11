At least 7 injured in Queens MTA bus crash

The Brief An MTA bus crashed into a light pole in Flushing, Queens. At least seven passengers were injured. Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.



Officials are investigating an MTA bus crash that left at least seven injured in Queens on Friday morning.

Surveillance video shows the bus ramming into a light pole before coming to a complete stop.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, a Q20 bus slammed into a light pole at around 6 a.m. The bus was driving westbound on 57th Road, turning onto Main Street in Flushing at the time of the accident.

FDNY officials say eight passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Some were taken to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

The cause of the accident is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

The Source: This article includes information from the NYPD and the FDNY.



