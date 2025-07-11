At least 7 injured in Queens MTA bus crash
NEW YORK CITY - Officials are investigating an MTA bus crash that left at least seven injured in Queens on Friday morning.
Surveillance video shows the bus ramming into a light pole before coming to a complete stop.
What we know:
According to the NYPD, a Q20 bus slammed into a light pole at around 6 a.m. The bus was driving westbound on 57th Road, turning onto Main Street in Flushing at the time of the accident.
FDNY officials say eight passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Some were taken to a nearby hospital.
What we don't know:
The cause of the accident is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
The Source: This article includes information from the NYPD and the FDNY.