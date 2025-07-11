Expand / Collapse search

At least 7 injured in Queens MTA bus crash

By Sara Shibata
Published  July 11, 2025 3:24pm EDT
Queens
Video shows bus crashing into light pole, injuring at least 7

MTA bus crashed into a light pole in Flushing, Queens, leaving at least seven injured.

The Brief

    • An MTA bus crashed into a light pole in Flushing, Queens.
    • At least seven passengers were injured.
    • Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

NEW YORK CITY - Officials are investigating an MTA bus crash that left at least seven injured in Queens on Friday morning. 

Surveillance video shows the bus ramming into a light pole before coming to a complete stop. 

What we know:

According to the NYPD, a Q20 bus slammed into a light pole at around 6 a.m. The bus was driving westbound on 57th Road, turning onto Main Street in Flushing at the time of the accident. 

FDNY officials say eight passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Some were taken to a nearby hospital. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the accident is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. 

The Source: This article includes information from the NYPD and the FDNY.


 

