NYC migrant shelter at Floyd Bennett Field evacuated as storm looms

Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, the shelter that houses nearly 2,000 migrants in New York City, has been evacuated due to the impending storm, officials announced.

In a statement, a spokesperson for City Hall said, "The health and safety of migrants in our care is always a top priority, which is why we are currently overseeing the relocation of 1,900 guests from the humanitarian emergency response and relief center at Floyd Bennett Field due to an updated forecast with increased wind speeds estimated to be at over 70 MPH tonight."

The powerful storm is set to slam New York City with heavy rain, possible flooding, high winds and the potential for widespread power outages.

"To be clear, this relocation is a proactive measure being taken out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals working and living at the center," the spokesperson said.

The storm is expected to lash the entire Northeast, packing threats of flooding and damaging winds that could knock out power for millions of Americans.

"The families are already in the process of being temporarily relocated and will continue to be provided with essential services and support," the spokesperson said. "The relocation will continue until any weather conditions that may arise have stabilized and the facility is once again fit for living. We are actively monitoring the situation and will issue updates as necessary."

What is Floyd Bennett Field?

Back in August, the Biden administration gave New York the green light to house over 2,500 migrants and asylum seekers at Floyd Bennett Field.

Ever since, lawmakers and local leaders have been voicing concerns over the safety of the site.

Floyd Bennett Field was New York City's first municipal airport. It later turned into a naval base and then a park. It's named after Floyd Bennett, a Brooklyn resident and famous aviator.

About the migrant site

Similar to other migrant shelters, there's a tent for registration, where migrants can get ID badges, vaccines, school enrollment for children and connect with a caseworker to start paperwork.

There's a cafeteria tent for food, and the bathrooms and showers are set up outside. There is one bathroom for every 15 people that will live there.

The migrants will live in ‘housing pods’ for families of up to six people. There are 128 pods for 500 people. Children three months old and up can live in the pods.

The pods include cots, and some of them even have a pack n' play for young children.