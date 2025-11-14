Florida Sheriff's Office buys billboard in New York's Times Square: Move to Florida, work here
Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood has a bold message for New York police officers: Move to Florida.
And he isn't being shy about it.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports recruiting and funding efforts alongside the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, has purchased billboards in the heart of New York City – Times Square, encouraging New York Police Department officers to move to Florida.
"Dear NYPD, Sunny Florida is waiting," reads one ad, followed by a QR code that directs to VSO's career page.
"Serve a community that appreciates you," read another.
80 times a day through January 2026
The Volusia Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the billboard on its Facebook page and said it would be shown 80 times a day through January 31, 2026, which, based on our math, would be more than 6,000 times over the span of nearly 80 days.
"Wherever you’re coming from, if you’re a great cop then Sunny Florida is a fantastic place to start your next chapter," read the post.
VSO said the money used to buy the ads was paid for by the foundation, not tax dollars.
Volusia Sheriff: Move to Florida
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has been critical of New York's November mayoral election, where voters elected Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani is a self-described democratic socialist.
Sheriff Chitwood has touted the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program – launched in 2022 – that gives a one-time $5,000 bonus—after taxes—to newly employed officers in Florida. Through the program, more than $58 million has been distributed, an August press release said.
"I encourage NYPD officers to look into that," Chitwood said. "You're going to get support here, and you're going to have a tremendous quality of life."
Chitwood, a transplant himself – who previously worked for departments in Philadephia and Shawnee, Oklahoma – also said to doctors, nurses and teachers, why not take a look at us?
