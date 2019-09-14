Florida man spots 'firefighter running toward angel' in clouds on September 11

article

A photo taken on the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks appears to show clouds shaped like a firefighter running toward an angel.

Matt Snow snapped the photo on his drive to work on Wednesday.

"It might be because today is 9/11, but this is the cloud formation I saw driving into work today. Doesn't it look like a firefighter running with a hose and an angel with the sun perfectly behind it?" Snow wrote on Facebook.

Snow is a teacher in Oakleaf near Jacksonville and told Fox 35 that he had to do a double-take.

"I couldn't believe what I just saw. My wife and I are both teachers and we drive that road every morning with our kids. Out of all days, today it looked like that."

More TRENDING stories:

'Demon' baby shocks parents in hilarious ultrasound pics

Advertisement

Florida students walk up more than 100 flights of stairs to honor victims of 9/11

Publix asks customers not to openly carry guns in their stores

'Go home to your families': Florida deputy signs off for final time with tearful message