Florida man, girlfriend arrested after 12-year-old son found dead in laundry room

A Florida couple is under arrest for the horrific death of a 12-year-old boy from Connecticut.

12-year-old Noah Godleski was found dead in the laundry room of his father's home last month.

Jason Godleski, 33, allegedly locked the boy in the room at their Palm Bay home and beat him until he was moaning, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WFSB.

The father and his 30-year-old girlfriend, Samarial Dubose, then allegedly left him to die as they traveled to Connecticut with their three children.

Noah Godleski

Two days later, Godleski returned to Florida alone and reported his son's death at the Palm Bay Police Department.

The Connecticut State Police arrested Samarial Renee Dubose at a Connecticut home on an extradition arrest request of the Palm Bay Florida Police Department.

She was being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

The funeral for 12-year-old Noah Godleski will be held in his birthplace of Connecticut on Saturday.

A GoFundMe to pay for his funeral expenses. It said: "Noah was an extremely sweet boy since the day he was born. He loved to give anyone and everyone a hug."