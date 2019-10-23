Florida boy, Long Island cop become fast friends after boy takes tumble

A boy from Fort Myers, Florida who was visiting Long Island over the weekend became fast friends with the police officer who came to his rescue after a nasty fall.

According to Nassau County Police, Brennen took a spill Friday leaving a gash across his forhead.

His mother called 911.

Police Officer James Baumann responded and helped get the boy and his family to the hospital.

The department shared a photo of Brennen and the officer smiling from his bedside.

He was “beyond patient and kept us all very calm as my son was loaded into the ambulance," said mom, Tiffany, according to the post.

Eight stitches later, Brennen was doing much better. He also received a stuffed animal from officer Baumann who returned to the hospital to check on him.

"We’re glad you’re okay, Brennen! Come back and visit anytime," police wrote on Facebook.