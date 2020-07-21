Floating cinema equipped with social distancing boats coming to New York

article

Who says you can't have fun while social distancing? Floating Cinema is coming to New York and it is social distancing friendly!

Grab your own boat with a few mates and enjoy a movie whilst bobbing on the water.

September Sept. 16-20, the unique cinema will be in New York. The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats, which hold up to eight people per boat.

The deal includes free popcorn for all attendees with the option to purchase additional movie snacks and drinks prior to setting sail.

According to a press release, tickets will require you to purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats.

Movies are set to be a mix between golden oldies and new releases but will be announced when tickets go on sale in the near future.

A preregistration page was having difficulty loading on Tuesday afternoon.

Details regarding exact screening times, ticket cost and exact locations are not yet available

So far, 16 U.S. cities have been listed by Beyond Cinema with dates in late summer and fall, including Los Angeles, Denver San Diego, San Francisco, St. Louis, Houston, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, New York, Pittsburgh, Austin, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Columbus and Cincinnati. The company also has three Canadian cities listed, including Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary.