Flight from Newark makes rough landing in Denver

A United Airlines flight from New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport had a rough landing in Denver.

The crew aboard Flight 2429 reported a mechanical issue after the Boeing 737-800 landed safely shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.

“The massive cloud of sparks we saw was from grinding into the runway. No fire, thankfully." — tweeted Scott S. Lowe of Denver.

Some passengers said they saw sparks on the runway.

Passengers used a stairway to get off the plane and were bused to the terminal.

In a statement, the airline said the aircraft was taken out of service and is being inspected by maintenance teams. No injuries were reported.

