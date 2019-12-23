Flight from Newark makes rough landing in Denver
NEW JERSEY - A United Airlines flight from New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport had a rough landing in Denver.
The crew aboard Flight 2429 reported a mechanical issue after the Boeing 737-800 landed safely shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.
“The massive cloud of sparks we saw was from grinding into the runway. No fire, thankfully."
Some passengers said they saw sparks on the runway.
Passengers used a stairway to get off the plane and were bused to the terminal.
In a statement, the airline said the aircraft was taken out of service and is being inspected by maintenance teams. No injuries were reported.
