Expand / Collapse search

Flight delay, cancellation tracker: Airport updates for NY, NJ

By
Published  February 23, 2026 2:03pm EST
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY

The Brief

    • Track flight delays and cancellations for airports in the New York City area.
    • Check the status of each airport below.

NEW YORK - Track flight delays and cancellations for airports in the New York City area.

A ground crew de-ices an Embraer ERJ-175 American Eagle passenger plane at LaGuardia Airport in New York on February 22, 2026. A fast-developing storm is threatening to pummel the US East Coast with a foot or more of snow beginning Sunday, bringing M

Expand

Current flight delays or cancellations

What we know:

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status 

  • More information from FlightAware can be found here.

Newark Airport status

  • More information from FlightAware can be found here.

JFK Airport status

  • More information from FlightAware can be found here.

The Source: This article includes information from FlightAware.

Severe WeatherNew York