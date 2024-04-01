Five-legged lamb gets second chance after Mississippi woman opens home and heart for rehabilitation

article

A five-legged lamb , named Spider-Lamb, got a second chance at life after a Mississippi woman took him in just in time for the Easter holiday.

"He is definitely one loved lamb by everyone who sees him," Natalie Renot told Fox News Digital.

Renot, who is passionate about rehabilitating animals that need a helping hand, said that Spider-Lamb was in rough shape when she rescued him earlier this week.

"My vet didn’t think he was going to pull through," Renot said. "He was infested with maggots, and he had a bad infection and an extremely high fever, but he pulled through!!"

FILE - Natalie Renot said that Spider-Lamb was in rough shape when she rescued him.

Renot said that the adorable sheep will undergo hernia surgery in April.

"Unfortunately, the hernia has to be corrected because his intestines are inside his testicles and that’s why they are so massive," Renot explained. "It’s not something he can live with for a while."

"We scheduled his surgery for the end of April to let it heal completely, so he'll be healthy for his hernia surgery," she said.

FILE - Natalie and Spider-Lamb at the vet. Spider-Lamb will need hernia surgery in April.

The little lamb is now spending his days on Renot's 40-acre farmland in Biloxi , learning how to navigate life with all five legs.

"His fifth leg will stay," Renot said. "It doesn’t get in his way at all."

Renot said that she began rehabilitating animals, like Spider-Lamb, seven years ago.

"It started off with cats first and then with farm animals ," Renot said.

She said that helping animals is one of the "most rewarding" things.

"It’s stressful, it’s depressing, it’s losing a lot of sleep, but it’s also the most rewarding thing to give up your time to get an animal the opportunity to live," Renot said.

