First-time nations: The 4 teams making their FIFA World Cup debut in 2026

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The Brief Four countries — Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan — will make their World Cup debuts in 2026. Their qualification reflects both rising programs and the expanded 48-team tournament format. Several of these teams come from smaller nations or regions rarely seen on soccer’s biggest stage.



For four nations, the 2026 World Cup isn’t just another tournament, it’s a dream decades in the making, finally becoming reality on soccer’s biggest stage.

What we know:

Four nations, Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan, have qualified for their first-ever FIFA World Cup, marking a historic shift in the tournament’s makeup.

The expansion to 48 teams opened the door for countries that had previously fallen short, while others capitalized on strong qualifying runs at the right time.

This is one of the clearest signs yet of how the World Cup is becoming more globally representative, and more unpredictable.

Why this is happening

For decades, the World Cup has been dominated by a small group of nations, particularly in Europe and South America, but the tournament is now expanding to include more teams from around the world.

The expanded format added 16 more spots, giving regions like Africa, Asia and CONCACAF more opportunities to send teams.

But this isn’t just about math. Several of these countries are also hitting peak moments in their development, combining diaspora talent, improved infrastructure and stronger domestic leagues.

Meet the debutants

Cabo Verde

A small island nation off the west coast of Africa, Cabo Verde qualified by winning its group and beating traditional power Cameroon along the way.

With a population of roughly half a million, it’s one of the smallest countries ever to reach the World Cup — a reminder that size isn’t everything in modern football.

TOPSHOT - Supporters celebrate Cape Verde's victory against Eswatini during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group D match at a fan zone in Sao Vicente, Cape Verde, on October 13, 2025. A carnival-like atmosphere erupted in the streets of Ca Expand

Curaçao

Curaçao’s qualification is arguably the most surprising. With a population of around 150,000, it is set to become the smallest nation ever to play in the World Cup.

The Caribbean nation has leaned heavily on dual-national players developed in Europe, a growing trend among emerging football countries.

WILLEMSTAD - Rangelo Janga of Curacao celebrates his hat-trick goal during the World Cup qualifying Concacaf match between Curacao and Barbados at the Ergilio Hato stadium on June 5, 2024 (local time) in Willemstad, Curacao. ANP | Hollandse Hoogte | Expand

Jordan

Jordan becomes one of the few Middle Eastern nations to qualify through the traditional route, rather than as a host.

Its rise reflects the growing competitiveness of Asian football, where more countries are closing the gap with regional powers.

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 09: Mohammad Abuhasheesh of Jordan celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group C match between Egypt and Jordan at Al Bayt Stadium on December 09, 2025 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Fa Expand

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s breakthrough has been years in the making.

Long seen as an underachiever in Asian qualifying, the team finally secured its first World Cup berth, becoming the first Central Asian nation to reach the tournament.

TOPSHOT - Uzbekistan's players celebrate after their 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier football match against the United Arab Emirates ended in a draw, qualifying them for the World Cup for the first time, at Al-Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June Expand

Big picture view:

These four teams aren’t just feel-good stories — they represent a structural shift in global soccer.

The World Cup is no longer just expanding in size; it’s expanding in identity.

Smaller nations, diaspora-driven teams and emerging programs are now part of the main event, not just the qualifying rounds.

What's next:

The draw and group stage will determine how these debutants stack up against established powers.

But regardless of results, just getting there marks a turning point… for the teams, and for the World Cup itself.