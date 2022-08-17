First suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding the first suspect identified in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens over the past weekend.

Police are seeking Austin Amos, 20, in connection with the death of taxi cab driver Kutin Gyimah, 52.

Gyimah was killed on August 13 when he dropped off five passengers early Saturday morning near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in Far Rockaway.

The passengers allegedly ran off without paying, and when Gyimah got out of his taxi and chased them, the group turned on him and began punching and kicking him.

One member of the group punched Gyimah in the face, sending him collapsing to the ground where he suffered a fatal head injury.

The brutal beating was caught on surveillance footage by the NYPD.

So far, none of the suspects have been arrested.

The other four suspects are described as two girls between the ages of 13 and 15, a girl around 16 years old, and another man around 20 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.