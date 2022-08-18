Suspects arrested in killing of cab driver in Queens

Two suspects were in police custody on Thursday in connection with killing of a taxi driver in Queens last weekend, the NYPD said.

Charges against the men are pending, New York City police said. The New York Post reported that the men surrendered at the 101st Precinct late Wednesday night.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, cab driver Kutin Gyimah, 52, ran after a group of people he had dropped off near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in Far Rockaway because they had refused to pay, police said.

The group then punched and kicked Gyimah, police said. One person knocked Gyimah to the ground, causing a fatal head injury.

Police officers responding to a 911 call found Gyimah lying in the street. EMS brought him to St. John's Hospital, where he died, the NYPD said.

"He was a good man. He was my backbone," Abigail Gyimah, his widow, said on Sunday. "I am lost right now."

The NYPD on Wednesday released security camera video footage showing the attack and named one suspect — Austin Amos, 20. It is not clear if Amos is one of the men in custody.