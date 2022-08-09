Video: Teens open fire on Queens street

The NYPD released a disturbing video of a group of teens opening fire on another teen on the streets of Queens.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday on 118th Ave. in South Jamaica.

A group of four teens approached a 17-year-old on the sidewalk. Two of them opened fire at the teen.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The video shows the victim running away as the shooting continues, even as a car drives down the street between them.

The victim was hit by one bullet in his right thigh. EMS rushed him to Long Island Jewish Hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

The New York City Police Department says the four suspects ran off and have not been caught. They are described as males in their teens with dark complexions, slim builds, and were all wearing facemasks.