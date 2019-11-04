First snow fall of season expected Friday
NEW YORK - A rain-snow mix is in the forecast for New York City at the end of the work week while New Jersey could see some snow by Thursday night.
With a high around 40 degrees and a low in the upper 20s, forecasters say you can expect at least a mix precipitation for the region.
A cold front will move into the area Thursday.
The precipitation including rain and a rain-snow mix on Friday was not expected to accumulate.
Whatever comes to the area, it's not anticipated to stick around for long.
