First snow fall of season expected Friday

A rain-snow mix is in the forecast for New York City at the end of the work week while New Jersey could see some snow by Thursday night.

With a high around 40 degrees and a low in the upper 20s, forecasters say you can expect at least a mix precipitation for the region.

A cold front will move into the area Thursday.

The precipitation including rain and a rain-snow mix on Friday was not expected to accumulate.

Whatever comes to the area, it's not anticipated to stick around for long.