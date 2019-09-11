First responders climb Stone Mountain in full gear for 9/11 tribute

Image 1 of 13 ▼

Firefighters from multiple Georgia counties gathered together Wednesday for a hike to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on 9/11.

Around 70 firefighters and officers from more than five counties met at the base of Stone Mountain in a full complement of firefighter gear to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the tragic day in American history.

The men and women traveled the 1-mile climb, which was the equivalent of 160 flights of stairs to the summit of Stone Mountain.

This is the fifth year the firefighters have done the climb, which is designed to test their own endurance in honor of the sacrifices made by the 343 firefighters and paramedics who lost their lives on 9/11.

