First NYC baby of 2021 born at Coney Island Hospital

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Coney Island
Jaxel Rodriguez was born at 12:00 AM, weighing in at 6 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 19 inches. (NYC H+H)

New York - The first baby born in New York City in 2021 was welcomed into the world at Coney Island Hospital, announced NYC Health + Hospitals,  the largest public health care system in the nation.

Jaxel Rodriguez was born at 12:00 AM, weighing in at 6 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 19 inches. He was born to parents Ivett Rodriguez and Antonio Guilbert. He is the couple’s third child.

The Brooklyn-based family told H+H that they "have the best gift of the new year."

