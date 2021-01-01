First NYC baby of 2021 born at Coney Island Hospital
article
New York - The first baby born in New York City in 2021 was welcomed into the world at Coney Island Hospital, announced NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest public health care system in the nation.
Jaxel Rodriguez was born at 12:00 AM, weighing in at 6 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 19 inches. He was born to parents Ivett Rodriguez and Antonio Guilbert. He is the couple’s third child.
The Brooklyn-based family told H+H that they "have the best gift of the new year."
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!