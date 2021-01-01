First NYC baby of 2021 born at Coney Island Hospital

article

The first baby born in New York City in 2021 was welcomed into the world at Coney Island Hospital, announced NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest public health care system in the nation.

Jaxel Rodriguez was born at 12:00 AM, weighing in at 6 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 19 inches. He was born to parents Ivett Rodriguez and Antonio Guilbert. He is the couple’s third child.

The Brooklyn-based family told H+H that they "have the best gift of the new year."