Firefighters rescue man stuck in mud on Long Island

article

A man out clamming got stuck in waist-deep mud and had to be rescued by firefighters on Long Island.

At about 7:30 a.m., local residents alerted the Centerport Fire Department to the man unable to get himself out of the mud about 50-feet offshore at the end of Little Neck Road, said fire officials.

Firefighters wearing water rescue suits responded with shovels and oars to loosen the mud around the man. A life safety vest was placed around the man to keep him safe.

Responders also brought in a heavy rescue truck, engine, support van and paramedic unit. The Halesite Fire Department assisted with a Hovercraft and an engine.

Firefighters then used a rope to pull him to safety.

The man was not injured.