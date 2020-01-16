Firefighters give water to koala and her baby on Kangaroo Island

Firefighters came to the aid of a mother and baby koala found on bushfire-ravaged Kangaroo Island in South Australia on Wednesday.

The South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service posted a video showing firefighters feeding water from a tray to the adult and joey clinging to the larger animal's back.

One veterinarian told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that he estimated 30,000 koalas had been killed in the Kangaroo Island fires, which burned through about 215,000 hectares over several days in early January.

The bushfires also killed two people.