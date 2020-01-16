Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters give water to koala and her baby on Kangaroo Island

Wild Nature
Thirsty koalas

Firefighters came across two koalas—a mother and baby—in need of water on Kangaroo Island in Australia. (Video: SA Metropolitan Fire Service via Storyful)

KANGAROO ISLAND, Australia - Firefighters came to the aid of a mother and baby koala found on bushfire-ravaged Kangaroo Island in South Australia on Wednesday.

The South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service posted a video showing firefighters feeding water from a tray to the adult and joey clinging to the larger animal's back.

One veterinarian told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that he estimated 30,000 koalas had been killed in the Kangaroo Island fires, which burned through about 215,000 hectares over several days in early January.

The bushfires also killed two people.

