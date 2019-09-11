Firefighters climb 110 flights in 9/11 tribute

Image 1 of 2 ▼

ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - Firefighters in Orlando climbed 110 flights of stairs in honor of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

The Orlando Fire Department said that several of their firefighters climbed 110 floors of the Bank of America building to honor the fallen first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The firefighters wore their gear as they climbed the 110 flights of stairs on Tuesday.

Wednesday is the 18th anniversary of the tragic event.