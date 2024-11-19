Brush fire sends smoke billowing over Harlem

The FDNY is battling a 3-alarm brush fire that broke out in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported as burning near West 155th Street and Harlem River Drive at around 2:20 p.m.

Fire officials say that roughly 138 firefighters and medics are on-scene, but that as of 6:30 p.m., the fire is under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

People living nearby are being advised to expect smoke and to close their windows.

RELATED: Drought warning issued in NYC: What this means

Traffic delays near the fires are also expected.

On Monday, a drought warning was issued in New York City. Officials say that if the drought persists, they may elevate the warning to an emergency.

The last drought warning in New York City was issued in January 2002.