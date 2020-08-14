Expand / Collapse search

Firefighter, corrections officer hospitalized after fire at Manhattan Detention Complex

Manhattan
NEW YORK - Firefighters responded to a fire that reportedly broke out at the Manhattan Detention Complex in Lower Manhattan just after 8:30 p.m on Friday night.

According to the FDNY, firefighters recieved a call about a fire inside of a cell on the 9th floor of the 12-story jail.

Two people, one firefighter, and one corrections officer reportedly suffered minor injures and were taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

By around 9:45 p.m., firefighters brought the fire under control.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

