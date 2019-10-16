Fire trucks collide, slam into cars injuring 12

A 65-year-old man was in serious condition and 11 firefighters suffered minor injuries when two fire trucks collided and slammed into two vehicles in Crown Heights early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at Rodgers Avenue and Crown Street at about 10 p.m.

The FDNY trucks were responding to a call in Brooklyn when they collided.

SkyFox was over the scene hours later and two of the vehicles could be seen between the trucks with one of the vehicles partially wedged between one.

An investigation into the crash was underway.