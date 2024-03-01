Fire truck slams into Long Island building, causing collapse

A fire truck crashed into a building, causing a partial collapse, in Oceanside on Long Island Friday.

Emergency responders are carefully attempting to secure the building on Long Beach Road and Rutland Avenue before they can remove the vehicle.

SkyFOX video shows the front of the truck completely jammed into the building and another vehicle. Debris was scattered throughout the sidewalk and street.

Three firefighters and a civilian were injured but those injuries aren't serious.

It is unclear what led to the crash. An investigation is ongoing.