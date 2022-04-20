Fire sweeps through several NJ Transit buses

A fire swept through a row of parked New Jersey Transit buses in Hudson County on Wednesday evening.

Video from SkyFox showed the fire severely damaging at least six out of seven buses before firefighters got water on the flames at an open-air facility just off Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen.

The North Bergen Police Department said its police officers and firefighters from the North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue Department responded to the fire, which was causing traffic delays. Police reopened Tonnelle Avenue after about 90 minutes.

The fire sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky, which was visible for miles, according to social media posts.

"Due to emergency personnel operating at a fire in New Jersey, New York City residents may see or smell smoke," NYC Emergency Management said in an email alert.

