Fire tears through Somerset County housing complex in NJ

The Brief A massive fire tore through an apartment and townhouse complex in Branchburg, New Jersey, damaging multiple units and prompting a large emergency response. SkyFOX aerial footage showed severe roof damage as firefighters battled the blaze from inside and outside the building. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation as road closures continue nearby.



A fire tore through an apartment and townhouse complex in Branchburg, New Jersey, prompting a large emergency response, officials said.

SkyFOX flew over the scene, where the roof could be seen severely damaged.

What we know:

The blaze broke out along Old York Road near Route 202, where flames burned through the top floor and roof of multiple units.

Firefighters battled the fire from both inside and outside the building as crews remained on scene.

What we don't know:

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities said Old York Road is closed between White Road and Route 202 as the situation continues.