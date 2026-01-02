Fire in Roselle Park, NJ rips through warehouse

The Brief A massive six-alarm fire tore through a warehouse in Union County on Thursday evening, prompting evacuations. The blaze, first reported by NJ.com, broke out around 4:45 p.m. at a large warehouse-style building at 140 Valley Road in Roselle Park, Mayor Joseph Signorello Jr. told NJ.com. Police urged residents to avoid the area around West Westfield and Valley roads while crews worked to contain the fire.



What we know:

The blaze, first reported by NJ.com, broke out around 4:45 p.m Thursday. at a large warehouse-style building at 140 Valley Road in Roselle Park, according to mayor Mayor Joseph Signorello Jr.

he building is occupied by Crossfield Products Corp., a manufacturer of construction coatings, overlays and fluid-applied flooring materials, according to the company’s website.

He said no one inside the building was injured and that homes across the street were evacuated as a precaution.

Timeline:

By about 9:15 p.m., the fire was under control, Signorello said in a Facebook post. "I’m glad to report there were no fatalities," he wrote.

What you can do:

Police urged residents to avoid the area around West Westfield and Valley roads while crews worked to contain the fire. Authorities also advised residents in the west end of town to keep windows and doors closed because of concerns about diminished air quality due to smoke.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.