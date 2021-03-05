Fire rips through row of stores in Queens

More than 170 firefighters battled a blaze that ripped through a row of stores in Jackson Heights.

Six firefighters suffered minor injuries in the fire that began just before 11 p.m. Thursday. It was brought under control at about 4 a.m. Friday.

A jewelry store, restaurant, hair/nail salon and clothing store all suffered extensive damage.

The injured firefighters were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. There were no reported injuries to civilians.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.