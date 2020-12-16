Expand / Collapse search
Fire rips through Brooklyn synagogue

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Borough Park
FOX 5 NY

Fire at Brooklyn synagogue

Firefighters rescued several people including children from the Congregation Beth Aaron in Borough Park.

NEW YORK - Dozens of firefighters responded to a blaze that ripped through a synagogue in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn Wednesday.

Video from the scene showed flames and smoke shooting out from the two-story building of the Congregation Beth Aaron at 4901 18th Avenue.

60 firefighters put out the fire that erupted at about 8:00 a.m. Several people including a mother and two children were pulled from a residence on the second floor. Another person was rescued from the lower level, according to a fire official on the scene.

There were no reports of injuries. No Torahs or other sacred documents were damaged, added a fire official.

An investigation into the cause of the fire during Hannukah was underway.

