Fire rips through residential area in Bed-Stuy: FDNY

The Brief A three-alarm fire tore through a row of residential buildings in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon, according to the FDNY. Roughly 150 firefighters and emergency personnel rushed to the scene at 922 Lafayette Avenue, between Stuyvesant and Lewis Avenues. This comes as an air quality alert remains in effect for Wednesday and Thursday in the New York City area due to smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada.



Officials say they responded around 1:30 p.m. to reports of a fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant, where flames engulfed a three-story, non-fireproof multiple dwelling.

Credit: FDNY

"Brooklyn units arrived and found heavy fire conditions on all floors," said Deputy Assistant Chief Joseph Duggan. "Due to the intensity, we had to take a defensive stance in the original building while battling flames in the adjoining structures."

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals.