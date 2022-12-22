Fire in Staten Island Ferry engine room; boat evacuated

A fire broke out in the engine room of a Staten Island Ferry boat on Thursday evening, a source told Fox 5 News.

The boat, named the Sandy Ground, dropped anchor near Bayonne, New Jersey, according to the city's Transportation Department, which runs the ferry service.

The FDNY responded to an emergency call just after 5:15 p.m. due to a fire in the mechanical room.

"Boat is currently anchored, passengers are being removed by other boats and brought to the St. George Ferry Terminal," the FDNY said in an email to Fox 5 News.

Video posted on Citizen.com shows dozens of passengers wearing orange life jackets slowing exiting the boat.

Passengers transferred from the anchored ferry onto a boat from NY Waterway, a private carrier, and brought to the St. George terminal on Staten Island.

"NY Waterway's Franklin Delano Roosevelt ferry evacuated 558 passengers, who are now being brought to St. George on Staten Island," NY Waterway said in a tweet.

No injuries have been reported yet.

"Thank you to Captain Joseph Ajar and his crew, our ferry staff, and first responders @FDNY for their quick work to put out the fire and ensure safety for all aboard," NYCDOT tweeted. "Many thanks to @ridetheferry for assisting in safely transporting passengers to Staten Island."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.