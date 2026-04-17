No Molotov cocktails found after fire at Murray Street apartment, police say

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The Brief Police said the woman who called 911 was emotionally disturbed and set a small fire in her bathroom. The fire at 14 Murray St. was brought under control in about 40 minutes, and one civilian was evaluated for minor injuries. Authorities said no Molotov cocktails were found, after the FDNY initially indicated they were present.



A woman who called 911 to report a fire in a Lower Manhattan apartment Friday morning was emotionally disturbed and had set a small fire in her bathroom, police said.

What we know:

The fire was reported at 8:23 a.m. on the third floor of a building at 14 Murray St., between Church Street and Broadway, according to the FDNY. A total of 21 units and 79 fire and EMS personnel responded, and the fire was brought under control at 9:05 a.m.

One civilian was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries. No additional information about that person was immediately available.

Police said the woman who called 911 was responsible for starting the fire.

There were no Molotov cocktails found, according to investigators.

LATEST:

The update comes after the FDNY had previously said fire marshals were requested due to the presence of Molotov cocktails in the apartment.

Authorities now say no such devices were recovered.