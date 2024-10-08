Fire erupts at five-story Bronx apartment building: FDNY

article

At least four people were injured after a fire erupted in a five-story apartment building in the Bronx on Tuesday, the FDNY said.

Officials got the call at 5:05 p.m. that there was a fire on the fourth floor of the building on University Avenue between W. 192 Street and 190 Street in the Kingsbridge Heights section.

106 fire and EMS personnel responded to the second alarm fire.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

This comes a few days after eight people, including one child, were injured after a fire broke out in an apartment in the Bronx, police said. It happened on Saturday evening around 5:40 p.m on E. 199th Street between Jerome Avenue and Grand Concourse.

Investigators are working on the theory that e-bikes may have caused this fire.

