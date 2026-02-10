Fire crews battle fire at home in Bergenfield, NJ

article

The Brief Fire crews are working to put out an early morning fire in New Jersey. Heavy smoke and fire activity could be seen from above as crews worked to contain the blaze. No official information has been released at this time.



What we know:

SkyFOX flew over the scene in Bergenfield, where firefighters are battling what appears to be a 2-alarm fire at a home on Roosevelt Avenue.

The fire is reported at 107 Roosevelt Avenue. Heavy smoke and fire activity could be seen from above as crews worked to contain the blaze.

No official information has been released at this time.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the fire broke out or what may have caused it. There is also no word yet on injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.