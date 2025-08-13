Overnight fire rips through boats docked in Queens

The Brief Flames tore through four boats near Beach 59th Street and Beach Channel Drive early Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY. Video from the scene shows the vessels fully engulfed, sending plumes of smoke into the night sky. Two civilians refused medical attention, and a firefighter was hospitalized; the cause is under investigation.



An overnight fire tore through four boats docked in Queens, according to the FDNY.

What we know:

Officials say the fire broke out near Beach 59th Street and Beach Channel Drive.

The blaze broke out around 1:51 a.m., with video from the scene showing the vessels engulfed in flames.

Two civilians refused medical attention, while a firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital.

The fire was brought under control by 2:57 a.m.

What we don't know:

The cause is still under investigation by fire marshals.