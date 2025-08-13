Expand / Collapse search

Overnight fire rips through boats docked in Queens

Published  August 13, 2025 7:35am EDT
Multiple boats on fire at Queens marina

The Brief

    • Flames tore through four boats near Beach 59th Street and Beach Channel Drive early Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY.
    • Video from the scene shows the vessels fully engulfed, sending plumes of smoke into the night sky.
    • Two civilians refused medical attention, and a firefighter was hospitalized; the cause is under investigation.

QUEENS - An overnight fire tore through four boats docked in Queens, according to the FDNY. 

What we know:

Officials say the fire broke out near Beach 59th Street and Beach Channel Drive. 

The blaze broke out around 1:51 a.m., with video from the scene showing the vessels engulfed in flames.

Two civilians refused medical attention, while a firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital. 

The fire was brought under control by 2:57 a.m. 

What we don't know:

The cause is still under investigation by fire marshals.

The Source: This report is based on information from the FDNY.

