Overnight fire rips through boats docked in Queens
QUEENS - An overnight fire tore through four boats docked in Queens, according to the FDNY.
What we know:
Officials say the fire broke out near Beach 59th Street and Beach Channel Drive.
The blaze broke out around 1:51 a.m., with video from the scene showing the vessels engulfed in flames.
Two civilians refused medical attention, while a firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital.
The fire was brought under control by 2:57 a.m.
What we don't know:
The cause is still under investigation by fire marshals.
The Source: This report is based on information from the FDNY.