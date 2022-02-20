Finnish Olympic skier suffers frozen penis

article

A Finnish cross-country skier had an extremely uncomfortable experience at the Winter Olympics in Beijing this year, when his penis froze for the second time during a cross-country skiing race.

According to Reuters, Remi Lindholm was taking part in the men's 50km mass start skiing race, which had been shortened to 30km.

Nevertheless, Lindholm spent just under an hour and 16 minutes racing across the course, battling freezing winds and leading to his penis freezing for the second time during such an event.

"You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished (the men's Olympic 50km race) ... it was one of the worst competitions I've been in. It was just about battling through," Lindholm told Finnish media.

Lindholm also said that when the race ended, thawing himself out afterward using a heat pack was a highly unpleasant experience.

"When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable," he said.

