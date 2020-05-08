Finding new ways to celebrate Mother's Day

Unfortunately, like most holidays this year, Mother’s Day will be a very different celebration to what we’ve seen in years past, with no restaurants to dine in and no hugs to give.

“A lot of mothers might be feeling a sense of isolation or loneliness, usually their kids might be coming to visit and they may now not have an opportunity to do so,” said Nava Silton, a psychologist.

Silton suggests that older mothers and grandmothers who may not be able to see their families stay as social and as active as possible, making video and phone calls and not to feel bad about putting yourself first.

“Really try to focus on TLC for yourself, being good to yourself, self-care. Make it a special day for you,” Silton said.

Meanwhile, Mom blogger Jennie Monness recommends getting creative with your photography and art skills as a different way to stay connected to the most important women in your life.

