Finding new ways to celebrate Mother's Day

Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
Coronavirus
FOX 5 NY

Finding alternative ways to celebrate Mother’s Day during the coronavirus pandemic

Like most holidays this year, Mother’s Day will unfortunately be a unique one, with its own unique challenges. FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to find ways to celebrate despite the distance.

NEW YORK - Unfortunately, like most holidays this year, Mother’s Day will be a very different celebration to what we’ve seen in years past, with no restaurants to dine in and no hugs to give.

“A lot of mothers might be feeling a sense of isolation or loneliness, usually their kids might be coming to visit and they may now not have an opportunity to do so,” said Nava Silton, a psychologist. 

Silton suggests that older mothers and grandmothers who may not be able to see their families stay as social and as active as possible, making video and phone calls and not to feel bad about putting yourself first.

“Really try to focus on TLC for yourself, being good to yourself, self-care. Make it a special day for you,” Silton said.

Meanwhile, Mom blogger Jennie Monness recommends getting creative with your photography and art skills as a different way to stay connected to the most important women in your life.

---------

