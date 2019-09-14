Fifty electric car charging stations coming to New York City

Trying to find a parking spot in New York City is already a challenge, but it may get even more difficult next year when the New York City Department of Transportation introduces 50 new curbside electric vehicle chargers across the five boroughs next spring.

According to the DoT, each charger will provide two ports, which will serve two electric vehicles. However, in order for that to happen, the agency will need 100 parking spots, meaning there will be 100 fewer places to park for New Yorkers with traditional gas vehicles.

Just 8,322 electric vehicles are registered in New York City, less than one percent of all the vehicles registered in the city.

The chargers will be installed in 29 neighborhoods, including Long Island City, Morris Heights and Kingsbridge in the Bronx, Williamsburg, Staten Island’s north shore, the Upper East Side and the Upper West Side, where parking is already limited.

The Department of Transportation has created an online portal to listen to public suggestions as to where the chargers should or should not be located. To voice your opinion, visit NYC.gov/charge.